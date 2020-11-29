Coronavirus: 4 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports four new deaths, and 57 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29.
There are 46 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, three on Maui, one on Kauai and two residents diagnosed out of state.
As a result of updated information, one case from out-of-state was reclassified to Oahu, and one case from Oahu was removed from the counts.
That brings state total to 17,840.
There are four new deaths reported. The death toll stands at 244.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,595 (4)
- Honolulu: 15,264 (46)
- Kauai: 112 (1)
- Maui: 533 (3)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 17
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 213 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,288 (1)
- Deaths: 244 (4)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,254 (-50)
