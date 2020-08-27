Coronavirus: 306 new cases brings state total to 7,566

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 27 for the state: 289 cases are from Honolulu County, 10 cases are from Hawaii County and 7 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 7,566. DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 55.
The DOH reported that 257,017 test results have been received as of August 27.
There are now 5,140 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 253 (10)
- Honolulu: 6,915 (289)
- Kauai County: 56 (0)
- Maui County: 318 (7)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 24
- Required Hospitalization: 462 (18)
- Deaths: 55 (4)
- Released from isolation: 2,371 (83)
