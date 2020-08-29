Coronavirus: 3 new deaths, 310 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported three people died from COVID-19, and 310 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 29.

There are 39 cases on the Big Island, 263 on Oahu, one on Kauai and six on Maui.

That brings the state total to 8,139.

There are 13 new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 67 new recoveries reported, totaling 2,477 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 5,600 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 318 (39)

Honolulu: 7,410 (263)

Kauai: 57 (1)

Maui: 330 (6)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 24

Required Hospitalization: 497 (13)

Deaths: 62 (3)

Released from isolation: 2,477 (67)

