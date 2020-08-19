Coronavirus: 261 new cases brings state total to 5,609

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 19 for the state: 233 cases are from Honolulu County, 20 cases are from Maui County and 7 cases are from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,609. DOH also reported another coronavirus-related death. During a news conference, after touring the contact tracing facilities at the Hawaii Convention Center, Gov. Ige reported an additional death. The state death toll now stands at 43.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 216,120 test results have been received as of August 19.

There are now 3,632 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 159 (7)
  • Honolulu: 5,111 (233)
  • Kauai County: 54 (0)
  • Maui County: 262 (20)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
  • Required Hospitalization: 303 (3)
  • Deaths: 42 (1)
  • Released from isolation: 1,977 (56)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories