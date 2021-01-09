Coronavirus: 250 new COVID-19 cases; four new deaths reported on Jan. 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

There are 158 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 50 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island and 20 diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 23,143.

The state death toll rises to 307.

