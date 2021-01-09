Coronavirus: 250 new COVID-19 cases; four new deaths reported on Jan. 9

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There are 158 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 50 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island and 20 diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 23,143.

The state death toll rises to 307.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,994 (20)
  • Honolulu: 19,071 (158)
  • Kauai: 157
  • Maui: 1,247
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai 25
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 543 (20)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,543 (12)
  • Deaths: 303
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 2,068

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories