Coronavirus: 250 new COVID-19 cases; four new deaths reported on Jan. 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
There are 158 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 50 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island and 20 diagnosed out of state
That brings state total to 23,143.
The state death toll rises to 307.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,994 (20)
- Honolulu: 19,071 (158)
- Kauai: 157
- Maui: 1,247
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 25
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 543 (20)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,543 (12)
- Deaths: 303
- Cases in the past 14 days: 2,068
