Coronavirus: 248 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 248 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 23.

There are 225 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, 8 on the Big Island.

DOH reports that three cases from Honolulu and one case from Maui were removed from the counts due to updated information.

That brings the state total to 6,600.

There are 19 new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 36 new recoveries reported, totaling 2,143 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 4,410 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: