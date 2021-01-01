Coronavirus: 241 new COVID-19 cases; one new death reported on Jan. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 241 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
There are 190 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 28 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and nine residents diagnosed out of state
That brings state total to 21,638.
The state death toll rises to 289 as there is one new death reported.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,900 (13)
- Honolulu: 18,098 (190)
- Kauai: 146 (1)
- Maui: 986 (28)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 380 (9)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,473 (11)
- Deaths: 289 (1)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,727
