Coronavirus: 236 new cases brings state total to 5,844

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 20 for the state.

Honolulu County reports 229, 1 case is from Maui County and 5 cases are from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,844. DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths.

The DOH reported that 219,986 test results have been received as of August 20.

There are now 3,813 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

