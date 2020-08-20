Coronavirus: 236 new cases brings state total to 5,844

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 20 for the state.
Honolulu County reports 229, 1 case is from Maui County and 5 cases are from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,844. DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths.
The DOH reported that 219,986 test results have been received as of August 20.
There are now 3,813 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 164 (5)
- Honolulu: 5,340 (229)
- Kauai County: 54 (0)
- Maui County: 263 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 317 (14)
- Deaths: 45 (2)
- Released from isolation: 2,031 (54)
