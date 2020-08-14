Coronavirus: 233 new cases brings state total to 4,543

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on August 14 for the state: 218 cases are from Honolulu County, 9 cases are from Maui County, 5 cases are from Hawai’i County and 1 case is from Kauai County. The cumulative state total is now 4,543.

The DOH reported 198,152 test results have been received as of August 14.

There are now 2,747 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 144 (5)
  • Honolulu: 4,117 (218)
  • Kauai County: 53 (1)
  • Maui County: 206 (9)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
  • Required Hospitalization: 277 (10)
  • Deaths: 40 (0)
  • Released from isolation: 1,756 (50)

