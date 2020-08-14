HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on August 14 for the state: 218 cases are from Honolulu County, 9 cases are from Maui County, 5 cases are from Hawai’i County and 1 case is from Kauai County. The cumulative state total is now 4,543.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported 198,152 test results have been received as of August 14.
There are now 2,747 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 144 (5)
- Honolulu: 4,117 (218)
- Kauai County: 53 (1)
- Maui County: 206 (9)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 277 (10)
- Deaths: 40 (0)
- Released from isolation: 1,756 (50)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: 233 new cases brings state total to 4,543
- ‘Rent must be paid’: Eviction moratoriums expiring
- As farmers call for more virus aid, Perdue says it’s waiting
- WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Supreme Court discuss the matter of inmates in custody amid coronavirus pandemic
- Support Hawaii Foodbank’s annual food drive this weekend