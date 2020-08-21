Coronavirus: 230 new cases brings state total to 6,072

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 21 for the state: 209 cases are from Honolulu County, 6 cases are from Maui County, 13 cases are from Hawai’i County and 2 cases are from Kauai County. As a result of updated information, two cases from Honolulu were removed from the count. The cumulative state total is now 6,072. DOH also reported another coronavirus-related death. The state death toll now stands at 46.

The DOH reported that 223,985 test results have been received as of August 21.

There are now 3,954 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 177 (13)

Honolulu: 5,547 (209)

Kauai County: 56 (2)

Maui County: 269(6)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 337 (20)

Deaths: 46 (1)

Released from isolation: 2,072 (41)

