HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 21 for the state: 209 cases are from Honolulu County, 6 cases are from Maui County, 13 cases are from Hawai’i County and 2 cases are from Kauai County. As a result of updated information, two cases from Honolulu were removed from the count. The cumulative state total is now 6,072. DOH also reported another coronavirus-related death. The state death toll now stands at 46.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported that 223,985 test results have been received as of August 21.
There are now 3,954 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 177 (13)
- Honolulu: 5,547 (209)
- Kauai County: 56 (2)
- Maui County: 269(6)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 337 (20)
- Deaths: 46 (1)
- Released from isolation: 2,072 (41)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate
- Coronavirus: 230 new cases brings state total to 6,072
- NCAA allows extra year of eligibility for fall student-athletes, working towards fall championships in the spring
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- U.S. Postal Service launches new Election Mail website