Coronavirus: 204 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 204 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There are 178 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 13 on the Big Island, and 11 on Maui.

As a result of updated information, two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

Related Content COVID numbers continue to climb, officials worry the holidays will make it worse

That brings state total to 20,217.

The state death toll remains at 281

Here is an in-depth breakdown: