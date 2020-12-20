Coronavirus: 204 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 20

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 204 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There are 178 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 13 on the Big Island, and 11 on Maui.

As a result of updated information, two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 20,217.

The state death toll remains at 281

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,803 (13)
  • Honolulu: 17,054 (178)
  • Kauai: 137
  • Maui: 771 (11)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai 22
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 324
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,412 (7)
  • Deaths: 281
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,529

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story