Coronavirus: 204 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 204 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
There are 178 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 13 on the Big Island, and 11 on Maui.
As a result of updated information, two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.
That brings state total to 20,217.
The state death toll remains at 281
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,803 (13)
- Honolulu: 17,054 (178)
- Kauai: 137
- Maui: 771 (11)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 324
- Required Hospitalization: 1,412 (7)
- Deaths: 281
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,529
