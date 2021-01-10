Coronavirus: 200 new COVID-19 cases; two new deaths reported on Jan.10

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 200 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

There are 127 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 12 on the Big Island, 9 on Kauai, and 20 diagnosed out of state.

The department reports one case on Oahu and one case out of state were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 23,341.

The state death toll rises to 309.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,006 (12)
  • Honolulu: 19,198 (127)
  • Kauai: 166 (9)
  • Maui: 1,277 (30)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai 25
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 564 (20)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,558 (15)
  • Deaths: 309 (2)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 2,068

