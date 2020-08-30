Coronavirus: One death; 200 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 200 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 30

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The DOH reports one new coronavirus death.

There are four additional cases on Maui, 22 on the Big Island, and 174 on Oahu.

That brings the state total to 8,339.

There are 8 new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 43 new recoveries reported, totaling 2,520 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 5,756 active cases in Hawaii.

A total of 196,719 individuals have been tested in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 340 (22)

Honolulu: 7,584 (174)

Kauai: 57

Maui: 334 (4)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 24

Required Hospitalization: 505 (8)

Deaths: 63 (1)

Released from isolation: 2,520 (43)

Below are Zip Code maps showing where the cases are.

On Oahu, with 174 new cases, no map changes today.

On Maui, with four new cases, no map changes today.

On Kauai, with no new cases, no map changes today.

On Hawaii Island, with 22 new cases, no map changes today.

Latest Stories on KHON2