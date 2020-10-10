Coronavirus: 2 new deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports two new deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 10.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

There are 58 on Oahu, and 13 on the Big Island.

That brings the state total to 13,371

There were 18 new cases that needed hospitalization. 62 new recoveries reported, totaling 10,713 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,490 active cases in Hawaii.

A total of 450,894 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 924 (13)

Honolulu: 11,954 (58)

Kauai: 59

Maui: 397

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37

Required Hospitalization: 929 (18)

Deaths: 168 (2)

Released from isolation: 110,713 (62)

Below are the maps that show where the cases are located by Zip Code.

On Oahu, with 58 new cases, Moanalua/Kalihi (96819) and Waipahu (96797 tie with 280 new cases in the last 28 days. Three ZCTAs darken and one lightens, but possibly because of map key changes.

On Hawaii Island, with 13 new cases, Hilo (96720) drops to 117 cases, and Kailua-Kona (96740) rises to 141 cases.

On Maui, with no new cases, Kula/Wailua (96790) drops to zero cases.- On Kauai, with no new cases, no map changes.

Latest Stories on KHON2