HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports two coronavirus deaths, and 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22.
There are 96 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on Big Island, six on Kauai, four on Maui, and two residents diagnosed out of state.
As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.
That brings state total to 17,220.
The death toll stands at 233.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1541 (14)
- Honolulu: 14,794 (96)
- Kauai: 97 (6)
- Maui: 484 (4)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 17
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 181 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,255 (16)
- Deaths: 233 (2)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,340
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Roy and Kathy Sakuma hand over production of Ukulele Festival Hawaii after 50 years
- Coronavirus: 2 fatalities, 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22
- Postgame Notes: Calvin Turner Jr. scores three touchdowns, twice on two-point conversions in loss to Boise State
- Big Island Mayor-elect Roth announces cabinet appointees
- Wet and windy weather continues into new week