Coronavirus: 2 fatalities, 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports two coronavirus deaths, and 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22.

There are 96 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on Big Island, six on Kauai, four on Maui, and two residents diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 17,220.

The death toll stands at 233.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1541 (14)
  • Honolulu: 14,794 (96)
  • Kauai: 97 (6)
  • Maui: 484 (4)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 17
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 181 (2)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,255 (16)
  • Deaths: 233 (2)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,340

