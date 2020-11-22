Coronavirus: 2 fatalities, 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports two coronavirus deaths, and 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22.

There are 96 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on Big Island, six on Kauai, four on Maui, and two residents diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 17,220.

The death toll stands at 233.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: