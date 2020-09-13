Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 13

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports two deaths, and 114 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 13

There are two new cases are on Maui, 16 on the Big Island and 96 on Oahu.

One case from the Big Island and one case from Honolulu were removed due to updated information.

That brings the state total to 10,700.

A total of 259,531 individuals have been tested in the state.

There was one new case that needed hospitalization. There were 147 recoveries reported, totaling 3,565 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 7.036 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 587 (16)

Honolulu: 9,654 (96)

Kauai: 58

Maui: 375 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26

Required Hospitalization: 636 (1)

Deaths: 99 (2)

Released from isolation: 3,565 (147)

Latest Stories on KHON2