Coronavirus: 2 additional deaths reported, with 169 new cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 24 for the state: 150 cases are from Honolulu County, 10 cases are from Maui County and 9 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 6,769. DOH also reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll now stands at 49.
The DOH reported that 232,334 test results have been received as of August 24.
There are now 4,548 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 209 (9)
- Honolulu: 6,181 (150)
- Kauai County: 56 (0)
- Maui County: 300 (10)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 399 (2)
- Deaths: 49 (2)
- Released from isolation: 2,172 (29)
