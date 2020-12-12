Coronavirus: 198 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported on Dec. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, and two new deaths on Dec. 12.
There are 152 cases on Oahu, 22 on Maui, 17 on the Big Island, five on Kauai, and one resident diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 19,148.
The state death toll now stands at 271.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1708 (17)
- Honolulu: 16,211 (152)
- Kauai: 130 (5)
- Maui: 684 (22)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 287 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,361 (4)
- Deaths: 271 (2)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,293
