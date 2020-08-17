Coronavirus: 174 new cases brings state total to 5,215

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 17 for the state: 163 cases are from Honolulu County, 9 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,215.
The DOH reported that 209,529 test results have been received as of August 17.
There are now 3,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 149 (2)
- Honolulu: 4,754 (163)
- Kauai County: 54 (0)
- Maui County: 235 (9)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 288 (5)
- Deaths: 40 (0)
- Released from isolation: 1,868 (27)
