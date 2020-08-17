Coronavirus: 174 new cases brings state total to 5,215

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 17 for the state: 163 cases are from Honolulu County, 9 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,215.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 209,529 test results have been received as of August 17.

There are now 3,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 149 (2)

Honolulu: 4,754 (163)

Kauai County: 54 (0)

Maui County: 235 (9)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 288 (5)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Released from isolation: 1,868 (27)

Latest Stories on KHON2