Coronavirus: 171 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths reported on Jan. 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 171 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

There are 92 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 45 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, and 10 residents diagnosed out of state.

The department reports two cases on Maui were removed from the counts after updated information was gathered.

That brings state total to 21,807.

The state death toll remains at 289.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: