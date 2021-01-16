Coronavirus: 165 new COVID-19 cases; two new deaths reported on Jan.16

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 165 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

There are 114 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 11 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and nine diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 24,223.

The state death toll rises to 320.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: