Coronavirus: 156 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 156 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 19.
There are 116 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on the Big Island, 14 on Maui, one on Kauai, and four diagnosed out of state
That brings state total to 20,015.
The state death toll remains at 281.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,790 (21)
- Honolulu: 16,876 (116)
- Kauai: 137 (1)
- Maui: 760 (14)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 324 (4)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,405 ((11)
- Deaths: 281
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,529 (40)
