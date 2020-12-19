Coronavirus: 156 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 156 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 19.

There are 116 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on the Big Island, 14 on Maui, one on Kauai, and four diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 20,015.

The state death toll remains at 281.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: