Coronavirus: 153 new COVID-19 cases; six new deaths reported on Jan. 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 153 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

There are 102 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 34 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and eight diagnosed out of state

The department reports one case on Oahu and one case on the Island of Hawaii were removed from the count, and two cases on Oahu were recategorized to the Island of Hawaii.

That brings state total to 25,154.

The state death toll rises to 342.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: