Coronavirus: 149 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths reported on Jan. 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports149 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There are 88 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on Maui, two on the Big Island, two on Kauai, and 27 residents diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 21,956.

The state death toll remains at 289.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: