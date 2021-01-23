Coronavirus: 134 new COVID-19 cases; four new deaths reported on Jan. 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 134 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

There are 104 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, two on the Big Island and six diagnosed out of state

One case on Oahu was removed from the counts as the department got updated information.

That brings state total to 25,003.

The state death toll rises to 336.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: