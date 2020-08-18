Coronavirus: 134 new cases brings state total to 5,349

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 18 for the state: 124 cases are from Honolulu County, 7 cases are from Maui County and 3 cases are from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,349. DOH also reported another coronavirus-related death. The state death toll now stands at 41.
The DOH reported that 212,298 test results have been received as of August 18.
There are now 3,387 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 152 (3)
- Honolulu: 4,878 (124)
- Kauai County: 54 (0)
- Maui County: 242 (7)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 300 (12)
- Deaths: 41 (1)
- Released from isolation: 1,921 (53)
