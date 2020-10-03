Coronavirus: 133 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 11 new deaths, 133 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 3.

There are 87 cases on Oahu, 43 on the Big Island and three on Maui.

That brings the state total to 12,734.

There were five new cases that needed hospitalization. 26 new recoveries reported, totaling 10,415 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,166 active cases in Hawaii.

A total of 303,962 individuals have been tested in the state.

Eleven COVID-19 deaths on Oahu are being reported by the state with eight of the deaths occurring between August 15 – Sept. 15, 2020. Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home

3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 795 (43)

Honolulu: 11,452 (87)

Kauai: 59

Maui: 394 (3)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 34

Required Hospitalization: 885 (5)

Deaths: 153 (11)

Released from isolation: 10,415 (26)

