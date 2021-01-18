Coronavirus: 129 new COVID-19 cases reported

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

There are 83 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, nine on the Big Island, two on Kauai, and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 24,482. The state death toll remains 322.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2082 (9)
  • Honolulu: 19974 (83)
  • Kauai: 175 (2)
  • Maui: 1478 (21)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai 25
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 628 (9) 642 (14)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,611 (7) 1614 (3)
  • Deaths: 322
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 2232

