HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
There are 83 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on Maui, three on the Big Island, three on Kauai and 10 residents diagnosed out of state
The DOH reports one case on Hawaii was recategorized to Oahu, and one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.
That brings state total to 20,888.
The state death toll remains at 285 as there are no new deaths reported.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,859 (3)
- Honolulu: 17,533 (83)
- Kauai: 142 (3)
- Maui: 875 (20)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 351 (10)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,445 (3)
- Deaths: 285
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,687
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Ala Moana Blvd area of Piikoi closed due to tree branches blocking lane
- Coronavirus: 120 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 26
- University of Hawai’i basketball programs have Big West series openers canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Cal Poly
- Moderate chance of heavy showers
- Over a hundred car break-ins and thefts reported within a week, how to protect your gifts