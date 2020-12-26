Coronavirus: 120 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 26

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

There are 83 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on Maui, three on the Big Island, three on Kauai and 10 residents diagnosed out of state

The DOH reports one case on Hawaii was recategorized to Oahu, and one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 20,888.

The state death toll remains at 285 as there are no new deaths reported.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: