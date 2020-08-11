Coronavirus: 118 new cases brings state total to 3,756

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on August 11 for the state: 112 cases are from Honolulu County, 4 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases from Hawai’i County. The cumulative state total is now 3,756.

The DOH reported 185,838 test results have been received as of August 11.

41 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 1,627.

There are now 2,095 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 133 (2)

Honolulu: 3,361 (112)

Kauai County: 49 (0)

Maui County: 190 (4)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 251 (9)

Deaths: 34 (0)

Released from isolation: 1,627 (41)

