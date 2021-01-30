Coronavirus: 116 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths reported on Jan. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 116 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

There are 82 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and six diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case from Kauai was recategorized to Maui, and one case on the Island of Hawaii was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 25,771.

The state death toll remains at 407.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: