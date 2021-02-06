Coronavirus: 108 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths reported on Feb. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 108 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

There are 85 coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island, one on Kauai, one on Lanai, 16 on Maui and three diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 26,393.

The state death toll remains at 410.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: