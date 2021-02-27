Coronavirus: 106 new COVID-19 cases; two new deaths reported on Feb. 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 106 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

There are 21 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, 75 on Maui and five residents who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

The DOH reports two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

Of Maui’s 75 cases, that include 19 positive cases from a cluster happening at Maui Community Correctional Center, as well as at a cluster at a community housing complex. In the Maui count, 31 cases were not previously confirmed due to a laboratory reporting issue from Nov. 29 to Feb. 18, 2021.

That brings state total to 27,503.

The state death toll rises to 439.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: