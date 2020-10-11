Coronavirus: 1 death, 103 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports one death, and 103 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 11.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

There are 77 cases on Oahu and 24 on the Big Island.

As a result of updated information, two cases from Honolulu were removed from the counts.

That brings the state total to 13,472.

There were six new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 37 new recoveries reported, totaling 10,750 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,553 active cases in Hawaii.

A total of 454,713 tests have been performed and results received for the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 948

Honolulu: 12,031

Kauai: 59

Maui: 397

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37

Required Hospitalization: 935 (6)

Deaths: 169 (1)

Released from isolation: 10,750 (37)

Latest Stories on KHON2