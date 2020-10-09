Coping with COVID Pop-Up Art Gallery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Art inspired by COVID to help our community.

That’s the goal of a new gallery in Kailua–to help you cope with the ever-changing pandemic.

Treehouse Coworking partnered with Kamea Hadar, who is a board member of the Hawaii Arts Alliance, to launch “Coping with COVID.” It’s a pop-up art gallery showcasing local artisans and their interpretations of the COVID pandemic in Hawaiʻi.

“There’s about 30-40 local artists who are a part of the show, myself included,” says Elsa Senner, who is an artist and a co-curator of the gallery.

“There’s a huge spectrum of mediums which really interesting too. So, we have some really interesting ceramic artists that are involved, some photography, some painters. We even have some woodworking pieces.”

Art is a universal language, but it’s also a means of recording history.

“You know, creative people use art to express themselves and express their feelings and emotions and describe the world around them,” says Kamea Hadar. “So, you know, this being an interesting time period like no other, it’s going to create interesting points of view and interesting art.”

The gallery is designed to help people cope, process and gain perspective during these troubling times.

“We’ve put on little galleries, but Kamea does the real deal–the best galleries in the world,” says Treehouse Coworking co-founder Keno Knieriem. “So, talking with him on how we make it the best opportunity for artists to benefit from the community and then make it really cool as a gallery so the community can benefit from the art.”

The Coping with COVID Art Gallery will be open until November 24.

All pieces are available for purchase, and its good to note that the gallery is also virtual so you don’t have to go down in person.

For more information, head to their website or their Instagram @copingcovid808.

