Contractor working at Molokai General Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems on Thursday reported that a Maui-based contractor working at Molokai General Hospital (MGH) tested positive for COVID-19.

The contractor was working in a non-clinical area that was closed for construction last week and has not had any contact with hospital patients.

Queen’s confirmed that two members of the contractor team have tested positive for the virus.

No hospital staff member has tested positive at this time, and 83% of MGH’s workforce has been vaccinated.

Anyone with questions may call the Queen’s COVID Info-line at 808-691-2619.