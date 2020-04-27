CONSUMER ALERT: Beware of employment scams amid Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Better Business Bureau says employment scams were already the number one reported scam in 2018 and 2019. Now, with unemployment numbers rising, they’re concerned about an increase of job scams due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“People at home trying to figure out how to make money maybe find something online that says hey work from home and it sounds really good but you need to really be careful because what they do is they reach out to you, said Roseann Freitas,” BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manger.

If a potential employer says they have a position open for you for a fee, it’s a scam. You should also be wary of fake job ads.

“If it is a company that you know go directly to their website. Most companies will have a listing, check on it. So you need to do your background search on this company and make sure they’re legitimate. If they’re not showing any jobs available on their website you can either email them or assume there is no jobs because they’re not going to have no jobs that they don’t post, they will post those positions online.”

If you’re looking at government jobs don’t believe ads for previously undisclosed positions.

“They’ll say here’s a list of jobs that they don’t publish but the federal government does publish that list is free there is no charge to access the government jobs. So you need to remember that you don’t need to pay for any additional access or additional access to this information especially with the federal government.”

Never give out your personal information to a potential employer unless you’ve been officially hired.

“You should not have to give them any of that information from you social security number unless you have been hired. So you don’t need it to apply for a job and you need to make sure it’s a legitimate company. “

If you fall victim to an employment scam you should contact the Social Security Administration and your bank to see if your information has been compromised. You can also report it to the FTC, BBB or DCCA.