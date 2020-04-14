CONSUMER ALERT: Beware of Coronavirus related scams targeting kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kupuna may be affected more by the Coronavirus giving scammers a larger opportunity to prey on them.

If you or someone you know needs help with errands, you need to be wary of who you’re receiving help from.

“We know that scammers are going to try to walk in to that and maybe go door to door and ask how they can help,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Markeplace manager. “If you give them money they’ll go to the store they’ll pick up what you need and of course they take the money and run and they don’t come back.”

Always use trustworthy non-profit organizations or call a family member to help grab supplies. If you’re ordering items online, know who you’re buying from.

“If it’s another company online and you’ve never heard of them you need to do your research go check it out at BBB.org or do a google search and put scam behind their name.”

Freitas says it’s important to educate the kupuna in our lives about scams they could be a target of. You should check in with them regularly to see if they’re receiving any suspicious texts or calls.

“The key is also don’t ever give them your personal information whether you know your name, your birthday, obviously never your social security number.”

If you fall victim to any scam you should always report it immediately to BBB, FTC or DCCA.