Consumer Alert: Avoid work-from-home job scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) – As COVID-19 continues to spread, some people may be looking for ways to make money from home.

While some work-from-home offers seem like the perfect opportunity, the Better Business Bureau says beware, some offers may be fake and seem too good to be true.

“They’re asking you to have goods sent to your place and then your job is to send it to someone else,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Hawaii Marketplace Manager. “The challenge with that and the big problem is that a lot of those items are stolen. So now you’re in this system of helping move stolen goods.”

In some cases, the scammer will have you fill out employment forms to get your personal information. Then you’ll be put to work and never get paid. In other instances, the scammer is looking for a quick way to get your money.

“They go ahead and hire you and immediately, quickly they send you a check. They’ve made it for too much money and they ask you to deposit it in your account and send them them the difference back. You do, the problem is by the time their check clears through the banking process, it bounces and now you’re out money.”

Freitas says, when looking through online job offers, do your research, look out for vague job descriptions and avoid offers that are too good to be true.

“If a job is out there and you see the companies name, don’t just go onto that offer, go to the companies website. Most companies have a part of their website that lists job openings. So go see if it’s real, if you can’t find it, call them.”

If you fall victim to this scam, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker. For more information on work-from-home scams, visit the FTC website.