Construction industry coordinates food give away for hungry families

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a food give away on July 11 at Windward Community College.

The construction industry coordinated the food distribution effort with the Hawaii Food Bank.



The Hawaii Farm Bureau, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, H&W Foodservice and Sysco Hawaii donated food.

Construction, development and other industries volunteered and donated money.

To get food at the next two give away events, register online at hawaiifoodbank.org. You need the registration to get the food.

Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Leeward (Waipahu to Kaena Point)

Location: Waianae Mall

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quantity: 1,500 households

Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96797, 96706, 96707, 96792

Saturday, July 25, 2020 – North Shore (Kahana to Kaena Point)

Location: Polynesian Cultural Center

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quantity: 750 households

Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96730, 96717, 96762, 96731, 96712, 96791

THE LATEST ON KHON2