Construction industry coordinates food give away for hungry families

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a food give away on July 11 at Windward Community College.
The construction industry coordinated the food distribution effort with the Hawaii Food Bank.
The Hawaii Farm Bureau, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, H&W Foodservice and Sysco Hawaii donated food.
Construction, development and other industries volunteered and donated money.
To get food at the next two give away events, register online at hawaiifoodbank.org. You need the registration to get the food.
Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Leeward (Waipahu to Kaena Point)
Location: Waianae Mall
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quantity: 1,500 households
Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96797, 96706, 96707, 96792
Saturday, July 25, 2020 – North Shore (Kahana to Kaena Point)
Location: Polynesian Cultural Center
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quantity: 750 households
Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96730, 96717, 96762, 96731, 96712, 96791
