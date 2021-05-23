Construction company says contractor on Molokai received 1 dose of Moderna vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company in charge of a construction project at a Molokai hospital is apologizing to the community for its lack of transparency.

This is after a contractor was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 cases on the Friendly Isle.

Arita Poulson General Contracting (APGC) says it learned an employee tested positive on Tuesday, May 11.

The worker had received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, April 30. The contractor reportedly thought his symptoms were related to the vaccine and did not report them to supervisors.

The contractor continued to work and then flew home to Maui. His symptoms worsened and he was tested for COVID-19 while the project site at Molokai General Hospital was shut down.

APGC says it is working with health officials to improve its COVID-19 safety protocol.