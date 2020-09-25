Consolidated Theaters reopens four locations on Sept. 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Consolidated Theaters will begin showings at four of its theaters, Ward with Titan Luxe, Town Center at Mililani, Pearlridge Center and Olino at Ka Makana Alii starting Friday, Sept. 25.

For now, moviegoers will not be allowed to eat or drink while watching a movie, and masks must be worn at all times.

Concessions will be closed for at least one month to follow Oahu’s new orders.

Theaters will only allow a maximum of five guests per group.

The public is encouraged to purchase tickets online or through the Consolidated Theaters Mobile app in advance, and arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtime to limit crowding in common areas.

