HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressional leaders announced they had reached a deal on a sweeping $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Hawaii Congressman Ed Case joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the details and what it means for Hawaii residents.
- Consumer Alert: BBB warns consumers about gift card scams during the holiday season
- ‘It’s late, but we absolutely need it’: Lawmakers reach deal on next round of COVID-19 relief
- What happens if you get arrested for DUI?
- Congressman Case discusses COVID-19 relief aid
- Food 2Go: Lei Lei’s Bar and Grill