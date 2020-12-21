Congressman Case discusses COVID-19 relief aid

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressional leaders announced they had reached a deal on a sweeping $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the details and what it means for Hawaii residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories