Concrete barriers installed on Kūhiō Highway makes road safer

KAIKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kūhiō Highway is safer thanks to the Project Kaikea Barriers that was started by the Kaua’i Police Department.

For a stretch of the southbound highway near the north end of the Kaikea Lookout parking lot there is a turn that drivers could possibly misjudge. If they misjudge it, they could injure or kill some of the homeless people who set up their camp there.

So cement barriers were placed there to protect the drivers and the people.

This was a collaboration that included HDOT and DOT Kauaʽi.

KPD reports no one was forced to leave the camp due to the pandemic, and the fact that traffic safety was the priority.