Concerns rise over COVID-19 cases at Oahu nursing home

There are increased concerns over the spread of COVID-19 at nursing homes after a few cases were reported recently on Oahu. Health officials say Hawaii care homes still have the lowest infection rate in the country.

KHON2 got details on how nursing homes are keeping those numbers down.

It wasn’t a popular move but the first big thing nursing homes did during the pandemic was to keep visitors away. After that, workers have been screened daily before they start their shift.

At Hale Ho Aloha Nursing Home, that screening process involves taking the worker’s temperature, and checking for any symptoms related to Covid, like fever, chills, or a change in sense of smell.

“Everyday we ask the questions to make sure that all the employees know what we’re looking for and that they don’t have any of those symptoms,” said Administrator Bryce Sumida.

There have been no cases at Hale Ho Aloha. But concerns grew after another nursing home, Hale Nani in Makiki, reported two cases in the past week, a resident and a worker.

Sumida says keeping coronavirus out of nursing homes is so critical because residents are more vulnerable. Residents and their families were not happy at first when visitors were not allowed. But they’ve learned to adapt using IPads. Those devices also came in handy after most of the resident activities were cancelled.

“So we actually started doing Bingo through the IPads so we can have people in their rooms participating in that Bingo session,” said Sumida.

Residents wind up staying in their room most of the time. And if they go to any common areas, they have to practice social distancing. Sumida says the only time a visitor is allowed is when a resident is near death. The visitor will then have to take extra precautions.

“They go through the exact same screening that our employees do with the questionnaire as well as the temperature check and they’re also required to wear PPE as well, so gowns, gloves and masks,” said Sumida.

He says even with Hawaii infection rates relatively low, he doesn’t see nursing homes here going back to previous protocols anytime soon.

“Sadly, nursing homes will be the last thing to reopen to the public just because of the vulnerability of our population,” said Sumida.