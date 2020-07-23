Concerns continue to mount over students returning to school and how DOE will handle cases of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Government Employees Association and United Public Workers Union join the State teachers union in urging the state to delay the opening of public schools, which are set to welcome back students in two weeks.

The DOE has detailed guidelines for preventative measures like wearing masks, social distancing in classes, disinfecting high touch areas but some are worried that they haven’t done enough to plan for positive cases of COVID-19 on campuses.

On August 4 roughly 180,000 students go back to school. Some parents said they want the DOE to explain what will happen if a student or teacher gets COVID-19.

“I think we need more details,” said Joey Lee, whose daughter goes to public school.

“How are they going to monitor the changes that come when someone is tested positive? We don’t know those details yet. Just reporting it and and sending them to the health room likes it’s a normal cold is not going to help. You need to give parents assurance that proper precautions are being taken for the staff as well.”

The DOE said they do have a plan.

Page 11 of their Health and Safety handbook outlines protocol regarding “Cases of COVID-19.”

The handbook states that “When a student or employee either tests postive for COVID-19 or has been identified as a close contact or household member to someone who has tested positive:

the DOH will conduct an investigation, and those individuals will be directed to a 14-day home quarantine or isolation.

the DOH will work with the school principal if it is identified tht someone at teh school is affected.

The DOH will send a letter to the principal with start and end dates of an individual’s quarantine or isolation.

When a student becomes sick at school, send the student to the Health Room.

The School Health Assistant will call the student’s parent/legal guardian to pick the student up.

While waiting to be picked up, isolate the stick student from those who are well. If possible, in a supervised area outside the health room.

Do not have the student wait in at the main office or any other high traffic area.

For a student who has tested positive for COVID-19, the DOH will determine the dates of quarantine and will guide the student as to his/her subsequent care and return to school.

The DOE’s website, which describes their “Contingency Planning” for monitoring and reporting COVID-19 cases, is similar to the handbook but states:

If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a school campus, protocols will be escalated as decisions about closing school facilities and communication with stakeholders will be necessary. HIDOE will implement guidance in its Health & Safety Handbook and its Pandemic Contagious Virus Plan to coordinate appropriate responses.

HSTA president Corey Rosenlee said the general guidelines they’ve provided are not sufficient.

“What they’ve shared, at this point, is the procedure if any student gets sick. We know that. What is going to happen to the school if a student gets sick? How many classes are they going to shut down? How are they going to inform parents? How many students testing positive means a school closes down?”

“Before we have students show up on campuses the first thing we want to do is make sure that we have procedures in place that deal with an outbreak,” Rosenlee said.

Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green said the DOH needs to provide more guidance. He wants to see more detail regarding testing and contact tracing.

“To say plan, you’re overstating the case. Right now the DOH owes the DOE and teachers more planning, period. There’s not a plan in my book. They’ve alluded to the CDC guidelines and that’s not adequate. They’ve worked extremely hard on the pandemic, but the teachers if they’re going to open up to students, have to have a clear idea of how many tests will be available.”

“If there’s going to be spread, you need to be able to contract trace immediately. That’s why I’ve been saying you have to overcapacity the tracing program for Hawaii. If you go to 500 and assign tracers teams to DOE, principals, then they have a good chance of tracing quickly and stopping spread immediately. (Teachers) haven’t heard that, they haven’t heard how many tests will be allotted to them, some of them are vulnerable, some of them have chronic disease…this is the kind of thing that should be done if you want to keep a pandemic at bay,” explained Green.

In an interview with KHON Tuesday, Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health, said the CDC will be releasing more guidelines for schools this week.



