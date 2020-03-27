Companies hiring amid COVID19 pandemic

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a “now hiring” sign hangs in the window of a Chinese restaurant in downtown Fargo, N.D. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce-MetLife survey released last week found that 28% of small businesses plan to increase their staffs in the next year, down slightly from 29% in the first quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people have been laid off or have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus here in Hawaii.

Here’s a list of companies that are currently hiring:

Aloha Petroleum

Looking for fuel attendants at the soon-to-open Hanamaulu Shell location. $11.50/hr, Full-time & Part-time. Quarterly bonus up to $150, flexible shifts, Fitness Benefit up to $40/month, employee gas discount, HMSA insurance and other benefits. Vacation & sick pay for Full-time employees.

To apply for Aloha Petroleum, click here.

Times Supermarket

Most positions are baker, courtesy clerk, producer clerk, and service center clerk.

To find job openings and locations for Times Supermarket, click here.

Safeway

Most positions are bakery department, pharmacy department, grocery department and front end department.

Apply in store or click here.

Walgreens

Walgreens plans to fill roughly 9,500 existing full and part-time roles in stores across the U.S. due to ‘significant demands on our stores and pharmacies during this time.’ Most positions are customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

For more details or to apply, click here.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is hiring for more than 30,000 positions nationwide. These can be permanent positions. Available jobs include cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and virtual call center agents. Pizza Hut is also hiring more drivers to meet an increased delivery demand as more customers order to eat at home.

For more details or to apply, click here.

Lowe’s

The company announced on Wednesday they are looking to fill 30,000 permanent and temporary job openings at distribution centers and in-stores.

For details or to apply, click here.

Hawaii Pacific Health

looking for Surgical Technology Instructor. This is an exciting opportunity to build Hawaii Pacific Health’s Surgical Tech training program — the first of its kind in Hawaii. They are looking for a dynamic leader, organized, strategic thinker with great creativity, excellent communication skills and a passion for education.

For details or to apply, click here.

Hunt Military Communites

Hunt’s Ohana Military Communities has 30 open positions in Hawaii (mainly Oahu), and Hunt Development Group has two. These include positions in a wide range of fields from property management, customer service, marketing, leasing, construction management and maintenance.

For details or to apply, click here.

We will continue to update this story