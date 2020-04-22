Community steps up big time to help struggling Kaimuki bakery owner

The pandemic has crippled the economy and businesses are struggling. One attorney tells us he’s been getting more inquiries about bankruptcy. But we spoke to one small business owner who has found renewed hope.

Bankruptcy Attorney Greg Dunn tells us he’s been getting more inquiries about bankruptcy from both businesses and individuals.

“These businesses aren’t able to pay rent or business expenses and I’ve been retained by several businesses already,” said Dunn.

Restaurant owner Rick Nakashima says he’s heard some restaurants are doing okay but many are struggling terribly with sales down about 50-percent. Nakashima is hoping government aid will help carry them through the pandemic but it will be difficult.

“I think there is going to be quiet a few restaurants that will not be able to sustain this and I say that with a lot of sorrow because quite a few of them will probably be the little mom-and-pops that just don’t have much financial backing,” said Nakashima who is the CEO of Ruby Tuesday Hawaii, Gyu-Kaku Hawaii, and Rainbow Drive-In Kalihi.

In mid-march, Otto, owner of OttoCake, said business completely dropped. He wasn’t able to pay rent on his house or bakery for April. So he made a social media post on Friday giving customers perhaps their last chance to get a slice of cheesecake. Otto was hoping it would not come to that and it didn’t.

“I didn’t think there was a save until people really came and really wanted to help with this GoFundMe and everything,” said Otto. “Now I have hope because I made enough money to go to Costco yesterday. I would’ve…not been any cake for tomorrow that’s how close I was. There would not be any money to even get any supplies to do any stock.”

Otto tells us that Friday was also the first time he sold out of cake. Right now sales are comparable to the holidays.

“I’m not going to give up, not with this much support,” he said.