WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Thanksgiving care packages were given to people in Waianae on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The event was coordinated to bridge the gap in the community with the military and local residents.

Hawaiian Islands Professional Panel of Experts, Na Mea Ike Ia, and the United States Army-

Hawaii Sergeant Audie Murphy Club partnered to make it happen. The Waianae JROTC also volunteered.