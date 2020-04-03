Communication is key between homeowners and renters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We continue to get questions about rent and mortgages, as the pandemic continues to put a financial strain on a lot of people.

Rent was due for many on April 1st.

But under the governor’s emergency proclamation, landlords cannot terminate a rental agreement during this time. And eviction orders have been postponed through the end of April.

But you still have to pay your rent and mortgage.

KHON spoke to the Better Business Bureau for tips. They say that communication is key.

“Reach out to your landlord and say there’s an issue, I’m going to be late,” said Roseann Freitas of the BBB. “So let them know what’s happening. Maybe work out some payment plans in the future.”

The Honolulu City Council called on the governor to impose a moratorium on all evictions and foreclosures for at least the next six months.